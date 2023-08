PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fall Fantasy Parades are underway and happening nightly at Kennywood.

The parades will run every night through August 20.

The high school bands on Wednesday night included Yough, Beaver Area, Uniontown, and Steel Valley.

On Thursday, it will be Highlands, Shaler, and Seton LaSalle.

The parades begin at 6 p.m.