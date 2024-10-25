Friday will start the perfect "fall" weekend in Western Pennsylvania with peak colors expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is it - this is not a drill.

Peak 'fall' is happening this weekend!

By peak fall I mean the DCNR says that this week we will experience peak fall colors. Grab the pumpkin latte and take a drive with the family to a local farm or into the hills and take in the sites.

Enjoy!

The weather will also be cooperating. We will see some rain around this afternoon into the evening.

Rain will be scattered and I can't rule out an isolated storm or two as well. Ahead of the rain chance that begins after 3 p.m. we will see another pleasant fall day.

High temperatures - October 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows dipped to the mid-30s. I am being fairly aggressive with temperatures due to 850mb temps coming in at 10°c. Yesterday we saw 850mb temps around 4°c. Southwesterly winds (5-10mph) and sunny to partly cloudy skies should be enough to bump temperatures to nearly 10 degrees.

Cloud cover throughout the day - Oct. 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Even if we don't get to 70° we will be close and it will feel pleasant for those standing in the sun today. I have noon temperatures at 60 degrees.

Rain showers tonight will be scattered and at this point, it looks like communities in Washington & Fayette counties have the best chance of seeing an isolated storm. The storm chance for today (along with the rain chance for that matter) is low. Most communities will see less than .05" of rain. If you catch a storm you may see up to 0.4" of rain. The peak chance for rain comes from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Looking at the rest of the weekend, the cool air behind tonight's cool front will be in place both Saturday and Sunday. Both days are expected to be dry with highs in the upper 50s both days.

Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid-40s with Saturday's actual low temperature being hit at 11:59 p.m. I have that temperature at 40 degrees. Warm air will be back for the next work week. I have us hitting 80 degrees for a high next Thursday.

7-day forecast: October 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

