Facebook video helps police arrest burglary suspect in West Elizabeth
ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) - A burglary suspect was handcuffed and charged in Elizabeth and it was all thanks to Facebook.
Police posted a video online of a man burglarizing a truck in West Elizabeth.
About eight hours later, they were able to take him into custody and he admitted to the burglary.
Police were able to recover all of the stolen items.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.