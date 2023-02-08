Facebook video helps police arrest burglary suspect in West Elizabeth

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) - A burglary suspect was handcuffed and charged in Elizabeth and it was all thanks to Facebook.

Police posted a video online of a man burglarizing a truck in West Elizabeth.

A second video of the car burglar in West Elizabeth on February 7, 2023, please view and see if you can identify the suspect in the video. Thank you, Chief William H. Sombo Posted by Elizabeth Borough Police Department on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

About eight hours later, they were able to take him into custody and he admitted to the burglary.

Police were able to recover all of the stolen items.