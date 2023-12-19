Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong leads to armed robbery in Pittsburgh area, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after police said a Facebook post led to an armed robbery in Mt Oliver.

Police say the teen, James Beasley, pulled out a gun during a Facebook Marketplace exchange. He's being charged as an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, the 24-year-old victim received a message on Facebook Marketplace for a custom-built computer that he listed. The buyer agreed to meet on the 700 block of Hayes Ave. in Mt. Oliver at noon on Monday.

Investigators say three teenagers showed up, including Beasley, who allegedly distracted the victim by pretending to initiate payment. During that time, police told KDKA-TV that two of the teenagers who were masked grabbed the computer and ran off. Beasley, who was unmasked, followed.

When the victim tried to chase them, investigators said Beasley pulled out a gun. Now, the 16-year-old is facing multiple charges.

Allegheny County police said Monday's armed robbery is one of many involving the social media site.

"Our detectives are out there. The local police are out there and being very vigilant. It's a dangerous crime that we don't take lightly," Allegheny County Police Lieutenant Jason Binder said.

Police say there are steps you can take to protect yourself, including not going alone and meeting in a public area. Some police departments, including the Ross Township Police Department, have a safe exchange area.

Officials ask that you also watch out for any red flags, including delays or changes to the meet-up spot right beforehand, someone showing up masked, an immediate buyer or sale.