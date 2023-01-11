Watch CBS News
FAA system outage causing flight delays nationwide

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A widespread system outage with the FAA's computer system is causing flight delays nationwide.

A representative for the Allegheny County Airport Authority and Pittsburgh International Airport says this issue is causing delays for some airlines locally here in Western Pennsylvania.

All passengers are advised to check with their airline before arriving at the airport to find out and monitor the status of their flight. 

The FAA says it has ordered airlines to pause all domestic flight departures until 9 a.m. to give the FAA time 'to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.'

It's unclear how many flights at Pittsburgh International Airport will be affected.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 7:19 AM

