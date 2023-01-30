Watch CBS News
State police, FBI investigating explosive device found at gas transmission facility in Washington County

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- The FBI and state police are investigating after an explosive device was found at a gas transmission facility in Washington County, investigators said.

The homemade incendiary device was found wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe last week, state police said.

State police called in members of their Hazardous Device and Explosives Unit (HDES Section) to safely remove the device from the Fallowfield Township facility. The FBI assisted, authorities said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 10:08 AM

