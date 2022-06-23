Watch CBS News
6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.

WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.

The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 

