6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.
WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.
The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.