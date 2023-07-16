'Accidental explosion' that injured man in Fayette County under investigation

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An "accidental explosion" that injured a man in Fayette County is under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police said the explosion happened near Layton Road and the Youghiogheny River Trail around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said a 23-year-old man was injured but didn't release any more details about him or his injuries.

Police also didn't say what exploded or caused the explosion.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call state police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.