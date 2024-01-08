Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosion at Fort Worth hotel injures 11

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to a gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston St. Monday afternoon.

According to MedStar, there are as many as 11 patients. One patient is reported as critically injured and two are seriously injured. 

Fort Worth Police said a Family Reunification Area is being established at Sundance Square, 420 Main Street.  

All Tarrant County offices in downtown are now closed.  

This is a developing story.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 5:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.