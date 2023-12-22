Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosion reported at AmeriGas facility in Beaver County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

INDEPENDENCE, Pa. (KDKA) -- An explosion was reported at an AmeriGas facility in Beaver County on Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed a call for an explosion came in at 3:40 p.m. The building is located on Route 151. 

kdka-amerigas-explosion.png
An explosion was reported at an AmeriGas facility in Independence Township, Beaver County, on Dec. 22, 2023.  (Photo: Craig Lind)

Details are limited, but video from the scene shows a building engulfed in bright flames. 

There's been no word on any injuries. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA. She has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 4:17 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.