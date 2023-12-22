Explosion reported at AmeriGas facility in Beaver County

INDEPENDENCE, Pa. (KDKA) -- An explosion was reported at an AmeriGas facility in Beaver County on Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed a call for an explosion came in at 3:40 p.m. The building is located on Route 151.

An explosion was reported at an AmeriGas facility in Independence Township, Beaver County, on Dec. 22, 2023. (Photo: Craig Lind)

Details are limited, but video from the scene shows a building engulfed in bright flames.

There's been no word on any injuries.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.