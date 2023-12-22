Explosion reported at AmeriGas facility in Beaver County
INDEPENDENCE, Pa. (KDKA) -- An explosion was reported at an AmeriGas facility in Beaver County on Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers confirmed a call for an explosion came in at 3:40 p.m. The building is located on Route 151.
Details are limited, but video from the scene shows a building engulfed in bright flames.
There's been no word on any injuries.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.