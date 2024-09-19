Expanding drought conditions stretching to Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week's drought monitor continues to show slowly expanding and deteriorating drought conditions across Western Pennsylvania.

More of Westmoreland and Fayette counties have been added to severe drought levels and Lawrence and Mercer counties have been upgraded from abnormally dry to moderate drought.

The month of September, so far, has not been of any help with regard to the weather pattern after a very erratic summer precipitation pattern. Through Sept. 18, this month is currently the second driest September on record in Pittsburgh with only 0.45" of rain recorded at the airport.

There is still a week and a half left in the month and with precipitation chances on the way, this stat will likely not hold, but more than likely, this month will end with below-average precipitation.

No measurable precipitation has occurred since Sept. 7, which would make today the 12th day in a row with no measurable precipitation. The longest stretch without any measurable precipitation in Pittsburgh is 26 days from mid-October to early November 1874.

In neighboring Ohio and West Virginia, drought conditions are far worse with widespread "Extreme" and "Exceptional" drought conditions.

For Ohio and West Virginia, this is the first time exceptional drought has been added to these states ever since the Drought Monitor began in 2000. Extreme drought is also not common in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Since 2000, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have only been in extreme drought four times, while Ohio has only seen extreme drought three times.

Drought is impacting Western Pennsylvania by leading to daily low streamflow rates on our area rivers and creeks.

The following rivers are reporting much below normal (10th percentile) streamflow: Beaver River at Beaver Falls, Youghiogheny River from Friendstown to Oakland, Md., Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County and Monongahela River at Masontown, Pa.

Several stream gauging stations in Ohio and West Virginia are reporting much below and record low daily stream flow. Other impacts from the drought include reduced harvest yields, muted fall foliage, greater water usage and increased wildfire risks.