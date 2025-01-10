New technology brings hope to Mary Maloney, daughter of former KDKA reporter, as she recovers from injury

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — New technology is bringing healing and hope to a young girl who suffered a rare spinal stroke that paralyzed her from the waist down.

A trampoline accident in 2020 led to a spinal cord stroke for Mary Maloney, the daughter of former KDKA reporter Pam Surano. She found herself unable to walk, but she and her family have remained committed to the path forward.

"There is nothing that you won't try. You'll go to the ends of the earth," Surano said. "You'll spend every dollar. You'll spend every minute of your day researching, thinking and trying anything."

Because of that commitment, Maloney can put on the exoskeleton and walk. The new piece of technology is a smart robot that offers hope.

"I just remember getting in the exoskeleton. It's so mind-blowing and strong and it's smart and it knows," Maloney said. "And it works with you, and you just feel this glimmer of hope and it just gives you the strength you need, and it compensates for you until you learn how to do it yourself. It was just incredible."

Weighing 50 pounds, the robotic exoskeleton allows patients like Maloney to practice balance, weight shifting and walking. It is all possible thanks to the creator's company Eksobionics, Allegheny Health Network and fundraising efforts by so many in the community.

"Not to sound too overly cliché but it's so true," Surano said. "At Christmas time, I rewatched 'It's a Wonderful Life' and I thought about that moment of George Bailey in his moment of desperation and he's crying out to God, crying out to his guardian angel, and who comes to his rescue? The community. And it's truly what Pittsburgh is all about."

Maloney plans to work hard all year in her physical therapy sessions before graduating from North Catholic High School and going to college in the fall.

As so much change approaches, one thing remains: her faith and positive outlook.

"Somebody in the hospital right now is begging for the opportunity that you have, regardless of what that opportunity is," she said. "Getting up and walking in an exoskeleton, getting to go to college. Getting to wake up in the morning and eat breakfast is a blessing. To even be alive. So, I think that is what I keep at the very forefront of my mind."

This technology is not just available for Maloney. It is here and ready for anyone who needs it after suffering a stroke, spinal cord injury or brain injury.