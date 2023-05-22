Excela, Butler merger named Independence Health System

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new system formed when Excela and Butler merged has a name: Independence Health System.

The system has about 7,300 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners. It includes Butler, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals along with several outpatient facilities.

"'Independence' represents important distinctions for the new system," said Ken DeFurio, the health system's president and CEO, in a news release. "As the new name denotes, we offer a scope of services and clinical programs that is locally based, locally controlled, and available to patients without having the need for them or their families to travel long distances. Our commitment to providing the very highest level of care in our communities is unwavering."

The two health systems merged in January, and according to the Post-Gazette, both hospitals reported huge operating losses -- Butler $23 million and Excela $15 million -- for the six-month period ending Dec. 31. They laid off 13 managers in March.

Independence Health System said it's the third largest in western Pennsylvania and serves 750,000 people.

"Having the wider resources of a large medical staff and the breadth of knowledge among clinicians and staff all united in patient care amplifies the use of best practices and evidence-based treatment in every patient encounter," said Dr. Carol Fox, the chief medical officer.