Man killed after excavator tips over in Stowe Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after being struck by the bucket of an excavator as it tipped over in Stowe Township on Tuesday, authorities said.

In a news release, the Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to Robinson Boulevard in Stowe Township around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a machine tipping over onto a man.

First responders found a 52-year-old man dead at the scene, county police said. An investigation found the excavator's bucket hit and killed the 52-year-old man as it tipped over. Officials said no foul play was suspected, and the investigation was turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The victim has not been identified.

County police said anyone with information can call its tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.