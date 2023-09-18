Event honors teen killed in 2021 shooting while gunman remains at large

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two years later, a mother honors her teenage son, Steven Eason Jr., who was shot to death at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles.

His killer still walks free.

What hurts the mother, Shantel Pizaro, is that she's been told there were witnesses and cell phone video from that night, but nobody is cooperating with authorities.

A bittersweet day at the second annual Steven Eason Jr. Family Fun Day. Shantel Pizaro held the event honoring her only son, who she says loved spending time with family and friends.

"I'm grateful for people to take the time out to even honor Steven, [and] getting his name back out there. Keeping him relevant. It hurts that we are nowhere closer than Sept. 11, 2021."

On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, Eason, a 15-year-old Central Catholic student, went to the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles with his twin sister and friends.

Allegheny County police say he was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight. Another teen involved in a confrontation with the gunman was shot in the shoulder. He survived.

KDKA has learned there were multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Sources tell KDKA police have a possible suspect, but based on the lack of cooperation from witnesses and evidence, they are unable to prosecute at this point. Pizaro still hopes someone will come forward.

"We just need one brave person to step forward and say, 'This is what happened. I seen it,'" Pizaro said. "Even if there was video or cell phone, you can turn that in anonymously."

As for the killer walking free?

"I hope you see my son's face every time you close your eyes. I hope every time you sleep, you have dreams of Steven. He was a great kid. He didn't deserve what you did. I know he wasn't the intended target, but eventually, one day, you will pay for the consequences. You will receive them. It may not be going to court, but God has the final say."

Eason Jr. would have been a senior at Central Catholic High School this year.

His mom tells KDKA she won't get any closure or peace until there is a conviction.

Allegheny County police urge anyone with information to come forward.