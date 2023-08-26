'Evening for Lahaina' raises nearly $30,000 for those affected by Maui wildfires

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - A fundraiser in our area was put on to help the people of Hawaii suffering from the wildfires.

The Polynesian community held the big fundraiser on Thursday night in Morgantown to raise money for those who have been affected by the devastating fires in Maui.

The "Evening for Lahaina" fundraiser brought in just over $27,000.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green, a Pittsburgh native, posted a video thanking everyone for their support.

"I want to mahala you guys for stepping up," he said. "Look, I grew up in Pittsburgh and I had a lot of time over in West Virginia. So, the fact that you have a restaurant or a bar over there and you're going to do something great for the people of Lahaina, it's just wonderful. Thank you for doing that."

The money will be going directly to the Maui Strong Fund and the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Organizers said they want to thank those who came out and those who donated.