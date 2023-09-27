Evacuation underway in Collier Township due to "major gas leak" on Washington Pike

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The public is being asked to avoid the area after what the Presto Volunteer Fire Department is calling a "major gas leak" in Collier Township.

The leak happened when a contractor working on a road widening project hit a high-pressure gas line, according to Columbia Gas.

This all happened at the intersection of Washington Pike and Vanadium Road.

Columbia Gas said that once the line is shut off and considered safe, they will begin repairs and there is no immediate effect on customers.

Right now, residents in the area are being evacuated and they are able to take shelter at the Presto Volunteer Fire Department where the Salvation Army and Red Cross are on hand to help those in need.

Meanwhile, Washington Pike is closed between Beram Avenue and the I-79 exit ramp as a result of the leak.

It's unclear how many people have evacuated but we are working to learn more about the area and how many people are impacted by this leak.

