Etiquette in the air: Vacationer survey tracks courtesy among flyers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A question: How courteous are you when you fly?

A new survey from The Vacationer is out and some of the results are a bit surprising. It covered a range of issues from leaning your seat back to taking your shoes off.

So let's start with the seat: when you get off the ground and it's time to relax, do you recline your seat?

The Vacationer survey found that 77 percent of those responding feel like it's rude to recline and 46 percent don't ever do it for that reason. Meanwhile, 28 percent politely ask for permission while almost 23 percent don't think it's rude at all. Lastly, 3.46 percent lean back and don't give it a second thought.

If you are seated on the aisle or the window, do you give the person in the middle the armrest?

The survey said that seven percent said never, 56 percent said sometimes, and about 37 percent said they always give up the armrest.

Would you give up your aisle or window seat for a lesser seat so a family could sit together? While 25 percent said no, almost 61 percent said no, but only if it was just a couple wanting to sit together, rather than a family.

When asked if they would use the first overhead bin even if their seat is further back, 42 percent said no, 16 percent said always and 16 percent said only if they're boarding late, with 26 percent saying yes, if the flight is full.

Finally, the big question: do you take your shoes off on the flight?

Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they leave their socks on but almost 10 percent said shoes and socks both come off.

Lastly, 64 percent said the shoes stay on.

The survey indicated that they found younger adults are more likely to take their shoes off than older people.