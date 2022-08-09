Ethan Coen to film new movie in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yet another movie will be shot in our area.
Oscar-winning director Ethan Coen of the Coen brothers is filming a road trip comedy in the Pittsburgh area.
The untitled film will start production next month, and you can be in it.
They're looking for extras for both speaking and background roles. An open casting call is taking place on August 20, that's a Saturday, from 10 AM until 4 pm at Three Rivers Studios in Robinson Township.
You can also send in your information to the production by clicking here.
