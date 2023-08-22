Escape room on submarine coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A missing B-25 bomber is at the center of a new escape room in Pittsburgh.

The Escape USS Requin: Pittsburgh Legends is coming to the Carnegie Science Center. Visitors can put their skills to the test to solve the mystery behind the missing B-25 Mitchell bomber.

"A B-25 Mitchell bomber crashed into the muddy Mon while performing a routine training flight. Was it a simple mechanical error? Or was it something more sinister? Put your detective skills to the test in a brand-new experience. Solve puzzles and games about Pittsburgh, USS Requin, and Western Pennsylvania history and science," the description says.

The escape room opens Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 28.

