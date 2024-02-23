Traveling to Erie to see the total solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- About 200,000 people are expected to grab their special sunglasses and hit the road, destined for Erie in early April, their sights set on seeing a total solar eclipse.

There won't be another chance to see one in the U.S. for another 20 years, and a total solar eclipse won't happen in our state for another 122 years.

The countdown's on with just 44 days to go until the ultimate sunblock. Erie will see 100% totality and Pittsburgh will see 97%.

"And a lot of people are like, 'Oh, it's just as good. That's only like a 3% difference.' Actually, it's not with 99% or 97% totality. You'll still see your shadow behind you, and there'll still be light. If you're in a 100% totality, it is literally night and day."

Chris Temple with VisitErie says this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a straight shot north on 79.

"Erie is going to be in totality for almost 4 minutes -- 3 minutes and 41 seconds to be exact. So that's the longest span of totality in Pennsylvania," Temple said.

Total darkness in Erie will happen on April 8 from 3:16 p.m. until 3:20 p.m.

PennDOT and state police are preparing for Erie County to double in population in the days leading up to the April 8 event. That's why snagging a room could cost you.

KDKA-TV saw rooms at the Comfort Inn that weekend going for $819 a night, and 99% of that hotel's rooms are booked. Other rooms further inland go for mid-$500s a night.

"Erie County right now is at about 86% occupancy. We have rooms still available at various different lodging options. I will say that if you're looking to stay along the water, you're pretty much out of luck," Temple said.

But Temple says if you call VisitErie, they'll point people to hotels with available rooms. And don't confine yourself to the lakefront -- there's no one gathering spot better than the rest.

"There's some really cool events taking place all over the place from downtown Erie to more rural areas. We have all of the events listed on our website, if people go to visiterie.com. There's a button right there that says total solar eclipse. "

There are events like Total Eclipse of the Park at Liberty Park on Presque Isle Bay and Lights Out -- an event celebrating the total eclipse at all 21 wineries along Lake Erie.

"This has the potential to be Erie County's largest tourism-related event ever," Temple said.

It's Erie's chance to shine in the dark and show the rest of the country what it's got.