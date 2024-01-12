NFL Playoffs: Erie is the "perfect melting pot" between Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Cleveland

Erie is the "perfect melting pot" between Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — We're getting closer to the big playoff matchup between the Steelers and Bills on Sunday.

A spot that's near the halfway point between Pittsburgh and Buffalo is Erie. It's unique for being the meeting spot of three teams in the playoffs.

Two hours north of Pittsburgh in Erie, there are some split allegiances. You have the black and gold, the Bills and the Cleveland Browns.

"Erie is like the perfect melting pot between the three cities in the tri-state area," Erie Apparel owner Greg Straub said on Friday.

Erie is about 130 miles from Pittsburgh, 100 miles from Cleveland and 95 miles from Buffalo.

"We are the crossroads," Odis 12 owner Michael Miodus said.

With the playoffs this weekend, there is excitement to see all the local teams playing. Bars and restaurants are planning for packed houses with the Browns on Saturday and the Steelers and Bills on Sunday.

"It's going to be a great weekend," Calamari's co-owner Marci Honard said.

"I've been in business for 19 years now, and I've been waiting for this day to happen," Miodus said.

With Erie being the center of the three teams, how much does Steelers Nation reign when you have the Dawg Pound and Bills Mafia so close? The majority of people KDKA-TV spoke to on Friday were Steelers fans, obviously the right choice. The locals backed up our findings.

"Pittsburgh traditionally is the powerhouse here in Erie based on past success. Bills right behind, Browns recent success. They are holding their own this year," Straub said.

That doesn't mean there isn't love for the Browns or Bills.

Everyone is pulling for their team to win, but there is respect for all the fanbases. Erie is genuinely excited.

"It's nice to have our home teams all at once. All the fans get along so it's just everyone rooting for who they want," Coach's Kitchen Manager Tricia Conner said.

All loyalties aside, even though it's mostly Steelers fans in Erie, it's going to be a great weekend for the businesses because no matter what, all three teams are still in it at this point.