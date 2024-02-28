Erie Boy Scouts of America troop donates more than $10,000 worth of popcorn to veterans

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Veterans in Erie got a very generous surprise this week from a Boy Scout troop.

The French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Erie donated more than $10,000 of popcorn to the Veterans Hospital.

"The smiles on the faces of the veterans warmed my heart and brought a tear to my eye," said Stephanie Jackson, the Senior Membership Executive for The French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America. "We collaborated with other councils in the area to be able to combine our resources to make this large donation possible."

Each year, the Boy Scouts of America sell popcorn as part of their annual fundraiser and as part of that fundraiser, customers can choose to donate to military organizations.

This year's recipient was chosen as the Veterans Hospital in Erie.

The Boy Scouts of America popcorn fundraiser starts every year in August and goes through October. According to the scouts, an average of 70% of proceeds stay local to help families and staff in the area.