Erie named best summer destination in Pennsylvania, report says

AAA's Jim Garrity shares what you should know heading into the travel season

AAA's Jim Garrity shares what you should know heading into the travel season

AAA's Jim Garrity shares what you should know heading into the travel season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The top summer destination in Pennsylvania has been found.

TravelPulse said the place to be this summer in the Keystone State is Erie. The report cited Erie's events and parks as a reason to travel to Northwestern Pennsylvania.

"Nowhere in Pennsylvania looks forward to summer more than Erie and each year, the sands of its Presque Island State Park—a gorgeous peninsula that extends into Lake Erie—are filled with locals and visitors alike. Downtown comes alive with special events all season long too, making this hidden gem a true summer haven," TravelPulse said.

If you decide to travel to Erie this summer, other places to check out include the Erie Zoo, Bicentennial Tower, Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park and the Erie Maritime Museum.

According to Visit Erie, the city's tourism industry is the "third largest in Erie County, annually generating more than $1.2 billion in visitor spending and more than 15,000 jobs."

TravelPulse said the top summer destination in West Virginia is New River Gorge, saying it is a "mecca for whitewater rafting and floating, which are two of the coolest ways to beat the summer heat in the Mountain State."

Ohio's top summer destination is Sandusky, which TravelPulse said is "a dream come summer each year."