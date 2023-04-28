Eric Casteel, former county council candidate, arrested for pulling gun on Plum Borough GOP Committee

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - A former Allegheny County Council member has been arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun and threatened members of the Plum Borough GOP Committee.

According to the criminal complaint, Eric Casteel is being accused of threatening three members of the Republican Committee on Thursday night when he pulled out a gun and threatened them.

Police were called to the meeting and members told police that Casteel got angry and walked out of the meeting.

They followed him out of the meeting and saw what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. While the members of the committee turned around, they said Casteel then followed them with the gun in his hand, threatened to shoot, and pointed it at them.

He left when the council threatened to call the police.

Casteel was taken into custody at his home and is now facing a list of charges including terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

