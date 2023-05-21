Watch CBS News
EQT Children's Theater Festival kicks off this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Families headed downtown on Saturday for the EQT Children's Theater Festival in the Cultural District kicked off this weekend. 

Many kids were able to enjoy a variety of activities and there were 25 performances from theater companies from as far away as Madagascar and Australia. 

If you weren't able to attend on Saturday, it continues today until 5 p.m.! 

You can check out the link above for a full list of the different shows! 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 11:17 AM

