Disease that could lead to mass deer mortalities reported in Southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A disease that could lead to mass mortalities in local deer populations has been confirmed in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it recently confirmed epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Wayne and Whitely townships.

There have also been reports of suspected hemorrhagic disease in Perry Township, Greene County, and Beaver County, but the agency said it couldn't collect viable specimens for testing.

To help monitor for outbreaks, the Game Commission is asking people who see dead deer with no obvious signs of injury to call 1-833-742-9453.

What is hemorrhagic disease?

Hemorrhagic disease is caused by two viruses, and the Game Commission says an outbreak of either can lead to mass mortalities in a local deer population.

Both viruses are caused by biting flies called midges, which are usually most active in late summer and early fall as deer gather near water. Outbreaks usually stop once the first hard frost kills the midges, the Game Commission says.

Deer suffering from hemorrhagic disease will exhibit symptoms like swelling of the face or neck, loss of appetite, lethargy, weakness, lameness, respiratory distress, fever or excessive salivation. They may also bleed from the nose or mouth, sometimes developing swollen blue tounges.

While deer can survive after they're infected, most die within 36 hours after symptoms appear, the agency says.

Some species of domestic livestock like cows, goats and sheep can be impacted by the disease. Elk can also be infected by either virus, but they rarely develop the disease or die, the Game Commission says.