EPA proposes new rule in effort to slash pollution from coal-fired power plants

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a new rule that would slash mercury and other pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The new proposal would slash that pollution by 70-percent.

It would require the plants to monitor emissions in real time and supply that data to the EPA.

In February, the EPA finalized a decision to temporarily re-establish Obama-era pollution rules.

The newly proposed regulations would be the strongest update to the mercury restrictions since 2012.

The EPA estimates it would result in up to $3 billion in public health benefits over ten years.