EPA proposes new rule in effort to slash pollution from coal-fired power plants

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a new rule that would slash mercury and other pollution from coal-fired power plants. 

The new proposal would slash that pollution by 70-percent. 

It would require the plants to monitor emissions in real time and supply that data to the EPA. 

In February, the EPA finalized a decision to temporarily re-establish Obama-era pollution rules. 

The newly proposed regulations would be the strongest update to the mercury restrictions since 2012. 

The EPA estimates it would result in up to $3 billion in public health benefits over ten years. 

