EPA proposes new rule in effort to slash pollution from coal-fired power plants
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a new rule that would slash mercury and other pollution from coal-fired power plants.
The new proposal would slash that pollution by 70-percent.
It would require the plants to monitor emissions in real time and supply that data to the EPA.
In February, the EPA finalized a decision to temporarily re-establish Obama-era pollution rules.
The newly proposed regulations would be the strongest update to the mercury restrictions since 2012.
The EPA estimates it would result in up to $3 billion in public health benefits over ten years.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.