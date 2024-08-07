EPA issues ban on pesticide; says DCPA can cause serious risks to unborn babies

8/7: CBS Morning News 8/7: CBS Morning News 20:42

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a ban on a weedkiller, saying it poses a threat to the health of farmworkers, pregnant women and unborn babies.

The pesticide, known as DCPA or Dacthal, is used in the farming industry to control plants, vegetables and fruits, most commonly on household staples broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and onions.

The weedkiller could affect fetal thyroid hormone levels, the agency said in its Tuesday statement, which can lead to a low birth weight, impaired brain development and other complications for babies.

A peer-reviewed study published in ScienceDirect said the chemical could also be a possible cause of cancer.

This is the first time in 40 years the agency has invoked its emergency authority to halt the use of a dangerous pesticide. Dacthal has been on the market since 1958.

The EPA had been calling on its manufacturer to submit data on the health effects of DCPA for more than 10 years before it finally complied in 2023.

In April, the agency issued a warning to farmworkers on the "serious, permanent, and irreversible health risks" associated with the pesticide, and indicated it could take regulatory action to suspend the pesticide.

Environmental advocates applauded the decision, which they say was a long time coming.

"Farmworkers should not have to put their children at risk by doing the work needed to grow our food," said Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers in a statement posted by Earthjustice. "EPA is taking the right step in immediately stopping use of this pesticide."

The ban took effect immediately, according to the EPA.