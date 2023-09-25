EPA approves permit for fracking wastewater disposal well in Plum Borough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a permit for a fracking wastewater disposal well in Plum Borough.

Over a year ago, many residents, borough officials, and environmental groups spoke out in opposition of the new well. Those people voiced their opposition citing environmental concerns, including how a leak could impact groundwater and drinking water.

The new disposal well, named Sedat 4A will be the second oil and gas well in Plum, located along Old Leechburg Road.

The EPA reviewed the plans submitted by Penneco Environmental Solutions, an oil and gas exploration company and there was a review of public comments.

Residents who live near the current injection well told KDKA last summer that they didn't want a second well near their homes because of concerns over possible impacts on drinking water, air quality, truck traffic, and noise.

Some borough officials and environmental groups also opposed the plan.

The final permit says the well will inject into the Murrysville sandstone formation.

Penneco could not begin operations at the new disposal well without doing a test that shows there were no leaks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection still has to give their approval for the new well.

If the plans are fully approved the well could go into operation this fall.

The EPA's permit becomes effective at the end of next month and will remain in effect for 10 years.