EPA announces new funding for drinking water upgrades

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The EPA has announced $6.5 billion of funding for drinking water upgrades.

The money is coming through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which got a boost from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Nearly $3 billion is going toward identifying and replacing lead pipes.

According to an EPA survey, there are more than nine million lead-service lines nationwide.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 3:38 PM

