EPA announces new funding for drinking water upgrades
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The EPA has announced $6.5 billion of funding for drinking water upgrades.
The money is coming through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which got a boost from the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Nearly $3 billion is going toward identifying and replacing lead pipes.
According to an EPA survey, there are more than nine million lead-service lines nationwide.
