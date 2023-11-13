Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh-area environmentalists applaud withdrawal of plans to build natural gas-fired power plant

By Andy Sheehan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Environmentalists applaud withdrawal of plans to build natural gas-fired power plant
Environmentalists applaud withdrawal of plans to build natural gas-fired power plant 00:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Environmentalists are applauding the withdrawal of plans to build a natural gas-fired power plant south of Elizabeth Borough.

Late last week, the company announced its decision not to construct the plant.

At public hearings, environmental groups and citizens opposed the plant, which they said would spew harmful pollutants in a region already overburdened with poor air quality. 

The Allegheny County Health Department granted the project a permit, but the company has informed the county it will not go forward.

"We feel very strongly that all of the great work our team and the community did to oppose this dirty power plant was the impetus for this permit being pulled," said Lisa Widawsky Hallowell of the Environmental Integrity Project.

Natural gas-fired plants are less polluting than coal-fired power plants, but environmentalist groups say they are still fossil fuels and support cleaner alternatives like wind and solar.  

Andy Sheehan
Andy Sheehan - KDKA

KDKA-TV Investigator Andy Sheehan began his broadcast journalism career in September 1992, when he joined KDKA after reporting for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nine years. Andy's forte is the in-depth investigative story, exposing corruption and government waste.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 9:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.