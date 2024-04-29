Energy crews take proactive approach to keep power on during extreme weather

Energy crews take proactive approach to keep power on during extreme weather

Energy crews take proactive approach to keep power on during extreme weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the heat breaks overnight, we all know what it's like when summer temperatures spike for days. Energy crews prepare for those extreme conditions all year long.

Before the long stretches of heat waves, First Energy works proactively to keep your power on when the weather goes wild.

"We're right in the heart of that inspection season right now," First Energy spokesman Todd Meyers said. "There are so many reasons why we want to keep the power flowing, and the extreme weather is front and center."

Right now, that inspection season encompasses trimming trees, helicopters filming power lines for inspectors to review, and updating substations with automatic, computerized switches.

"It actually has motors; it can sense the problem on the line, and it can switch to an alternate feed for a while," said Meyers.

The smart equipment shortens the duration of the outages, meaning less people go without power. It can also identify where a line went down or where equipment failed.

"We're in the business to anticipate problems, and if there are any, we will respond quickly to those things."

Three substations in Westmoreland County, one in Washington County and one in Clarion County now have the upgraded electrical systems. It's important because substations control electricity to numerous lines serving more than 26,000 customers in the Pittsburgh area.

So, inspectors bring cameras and tools to make sure it's working right.

"We do the same types of things at the big substations, where we put these automated switches. We are going in there with these special cameras that see what you and I can't see," Meyers added.

Electricity is the life blood of modern society, and when we get to those hot days in August, we'll feel grateful for this time of inspection and power preparation.