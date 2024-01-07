EMT expected to survive after being hit by sliding car in Allegheny County

EMT taken to hospital after being hit by sliding car

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An EMT is recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a car on Saturday.

According to police, the EMT was on the side of Burtner Road in Harrison Township when they were hit. At the time, they were trying to get drivers to reduce their speed due to the wintry conditions and snow-covered roads.

During that time, the car began to slide off the road and that's when it hit the EMT.

They were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

While the EMT's condition was not made available, KDKA has learned they are expected to survive.