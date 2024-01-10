Pittsburgh-area councilman under scrutiny over social media posts

EMSWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) — A longtime leader in Emsworth is facing scrutiny over his social media posts.

Daniel Lenz's colleagues on Emsworth Borough Council call his posts hate-filled, but he said he has no intentions to stop posting, saying people are free to agree or disagree with him.

Emsworth, a borough 1 square mile in size just a few miles north of Pittsburgh, is known for its beauty and scenic views of the water. But now Lenz is getting questioned on his recent social media posts.

Lenz admits to hating President Joe Biden, calling him "Hitler Joe," and his supporters, which he calls "Demo-rats."

Council member Kevin Yurkovich takes issue with his calling for people's extermination and using the "r-word."

"In this day in age, it's inappropriate for anybody to say it, but especially somebody that's sitting on our council and a newly-elected vice president," Yurkovich said. "You have to be held to a higher standard."

"Some people just don't think words are words," he added. "Is this guy ever going to act on some of the things he says?"

Lenz told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that he plans to bring his supporters to a meeting tonight, calling it a "coup." He alleges Yurkovich and other council members are sour over the reorganization of the council. Yurkovich, who was formerly the president, says he didn't start this and someone brought it up to him.

If Lenz doesn't resign, Yurkovich says he won't quit, but he will not sit in meetings.

"I feel if I sit on the board of council with him, that I condone his speech, which we've put a public cry out there that we don't," he said.

The new council president, Bill Bauer, said he just joined the council and they elected him president eight days ago. He's trying to get up to speed on what's happening involving these posts.