Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas company called as emergency crews evacuate West Mifflin Walmart

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/20)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/20) 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the Walmart store in West Mifflin.

On Monday night, crews evacuated the store, which is now closed. The gas company has also been called.

Allegheny County 911 said there is "police, fire and EMS activity" at the store. No other information was released.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.