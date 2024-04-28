Emergency crews called to Connellsville Airport due to plane missing runway

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Emergency crews had to rush to the Connellsville Airport in Fayette County on Saturday night after a plane landing missed the runway.

Video showed the plane appeared to have gone over a hillside while coming in for a landing.

First responders tell KDKA that the pilot was not hurt in the landing and refused medical treatment.

It's currently unclear what caused the plane to go off of the runway.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.