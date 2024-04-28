Watch CBS News
Emergency crews called to Connellsville Airport due to plane missing runway

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Emergency crews had to rush to the Connellsville Airport in Fayette County on Saturday night after a plane landing missed the runway. 

Video showed the plane appeared to have gone over a hillside while coming in for a landing. 

First responders tell KDKA that the pilot was not hurt in the landing and refused medical treatment. 

It's currently unclear what caused the plane to go off of the runway. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

April 28, 2024 / 7:57 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

