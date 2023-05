Emaciated dog rescued from side of road in Westmoreland County

Emaciated dog rescued from side of road in Westmoreland County

YUKON, Pa. (KDKA) - Another case of animal abuse is under investigation, this time in Westmoreland County.

An emaciated pit bull lab mix was found off Route 136 and Millersdale Road in Yukon. HEAL Animal Rescue is helping nurse the dog back to health.

Meanwhile, Pa. State Police are looking for the dog's owner.