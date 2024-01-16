Worker at Ohio factory dies in horrific accident after molten steel poured on him

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A worker at Ellwood Engineered Castings in Ohio died after a malfunction led to molten steel being poured on him.

The Tribune Chronicle reported that Jawaylan Patterson died after he suffered fatal injuries related to the incident that happened at Ellwood Engineered Castings' Hubbard Masury Road facility in Hubbard Township, Ohio. According to a police report obtained by the newspaper, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

"Our hearts are broken for the family, friends and coworkers of Jawaylan and we are working to provide them with the support they need at this time," Pat Calligan, president of Ellwood Engineered Castings, said in a statement to the Tribune Chronicle.

The police report, obtained by the newspaper, said the malfunction caused molten steel to start spilling in the area where Patterson was working. According to that police report, Patterson could not get out of the way fast enough when another employee yelled for everyone to move. The victim was reportedly dead when first responders arrived.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesperson told the newspaper that compliance officers were at the facility on Saturday and will interview employees, the employer and any potential witnesses.

WKBN-TV reports the facility will stay closed through at least Wednesday and the casting department will remain closed until a later date.

"After the incident, OSHA was immediately notified, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation. Our safety team is working to fully research the cause of the incident," Calligan said in a statement to the TV station.