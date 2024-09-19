1 killed in shooting at Ellwood City Forge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed at Ellwood City Forge in Lawrence County on Thursday night, officials said.

Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court said law enforcement was called to the manufacturing facility on Commercial Avenue in Ellwood City around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting, which happened inside the building.

The mayor said one man is in custody and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The suspect and victim have not been identified.

"Heartbroken," Court said. "Heartbroken for all involved. Sad. It's not Ellwood City."

No other information was released on Thursday night.

