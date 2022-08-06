Elliott Acres highlights equine therapy at annual horse show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many spent the day hanging out with some majestic horses, helping a local non-profit in the process.
Elliott Acres in Butler held its annual horse show and fundraiser today.
Elliot Acres is a therapeutic riding center that helps people with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities by taking care of and riding horses.
The event ran through 5 PM this afternoon. Many saw what riders learned over the summer, as well as learned about the benefits of equine therapy.
There was also a Chinese auction and refreshments and t-shirts for sale.
