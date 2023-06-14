Elizabeth Township police looking for missing 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Elizabeth Township police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Police said Chloe Gelbish hasn't made any contact with friends or family since she went missing last week.

(Photo provided by Elizabeth Township police)

She's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.