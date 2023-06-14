Elizabeth Township police looking for missing 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Elizabeth Township police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.
Police said Chloe Gelbish hasn't made any contact with friends or family since she went missing last week.
She's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
