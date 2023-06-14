Watch CBS News
Elizabeth Township police looking for missing 30-year-old woman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Elizabeth Township police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Police said Chloe Gelbish hasn't made any contact with friends or family since she went missing last week. 

kdka-chloe-gelbish.png
(Photo provided by Elizabeth Township police)

She's described as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 12:17 PM

