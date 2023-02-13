Elizabeth Forward School District works to get students back in the high school after fire

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — The Elizabeth Forward School District is trying to figure out what's next after a fire damaged part of the high school Sunday morning.

The four-alarm fire caused extensive damage to the auditorium. Right now, the district officials don't have an answer on when people will go back into the building. They are hoping to get that answer in the next couple of days.

"It's heartbreaking as it's a big part of the community," Superintendent Keith Konyk said.

Firefighters were back at the building on Monday to put out hotspots. Konyk said there was no further spread of flames to other parts of the building. The school board president, Tom Sharkey, said 90% of the building is fine. It will just need to be cleaned and remediated.

The district has insurance to cover the damages, and Konyk wants to get the kids back in there as soon as possible.

"Really taking an unfortunate situation and making it the best it possibly can be because they are all focused on these kids," Konyk said.

The challenge is the room with the utilities is right below the auditorium. KDKA-TV has learned to access that room, the district will have to do a controlled demolition of the walls of the auditorium. The district is looking for a company to do that.

"We're in a crisis moment and this is where we do need help. We need kids back in school," Sharkey said.

District leaders have been in touch with state representatives and the governor. They hope red tape can be cut at the state and federal levels to give them a hand with the rebuilding process.

"Whatever they can do to kind of make things happen for us, whether it's from a funding standpoint or a manpower standpoint, those types of things are critical," school board secretary Scott Henry said.

The exact cause is still under investigation. Students at the high school will start virtual classes on Tuesday. As for extracurricular activities, neighboring schools have reached out to help the district out.