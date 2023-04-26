Man accused of pulling knife on teenager over 'Assassin' game in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Charges are pending against a father after police said he assaulted a teenager in Elizabeth Borough over the "Assassin" game.

Police said the game revolves around teens using water pellet guns to eliminate other players in the game.

On April 10, Elizabeth Borough Police Chief William Sombo said a group of teenagers was playing the game at Jacob's Park, also known as Duke Park, when they started shooting the guns from a car window.

Sombo said that's when a teenager not even playing the game was hit three times. Sombo said the teenager went to his father, who tracked down the teens playing the game.

Sombo said the father pushed the teen into a parked car, picked up a rock and pulled out a knife on a 14-year-old.

"That father assaulted a 14-year-old juvenile and we're going into the investigation right now. It led to a knife incident that just kept snowballing and snowballing," Sombo said. "So right now, there are going to be arrests made. Not only in the assault from the adult but there are going to be, I'm looking at charges being filed on multiple kids been involved in this game."

Sombo said the presumably innocent game has gotten dangerous.

"These Orbeez guns, they've been carrying them in vehicles, shooting at innocent parties on the side of the road that aren't involved in the game," Sombo said. "I've got people sitting up on swings here. I got the pavilion here. Innocent people walking out there, those Orbeez, they're the size of a BB, they're a water pellet. They sting. They could take an eye out."

Sombo said the incident on April 10 is not the first time the game has caused a disturbance in the community.

He said he and the city council plan to install cameras at the park and enforce new rules to protect the community.

"Anything that would have a propulsion of a missile and that would be from a dark gun to an Orbeez gun to a paintball gun. Anything that discharges a propellant that would an object that could cause an injury. We're just gonna shut it down," Sombo said.