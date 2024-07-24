Hannastown Golf Club's 4th hole demands precision from tee to green | The Elite 18

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hannastown Golf Club has some Oakmont-like vibes, but is a course of its own -- and the 4th hole demands precision all the way from tee to green.

The club located just outside Greensburg is a favorite out in Westmoreland County.

It was originally a nine-hole course designed by Oakmont Country Club superintendent Emil Loeffler in 1919.

The course even has some similarities to its U.S. Open counterpart, specifically with its fast greens.

In 1997, Hannastown added nine more holes, including the Par 4 4th hole, which demands accuracy all the way from start to finish.

The 4th hole at Hannastown Golf Club is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Drone Team

"It's reminiscent of a lot of holes at this golf course," said Head Golf Professional Shane Rice. "They aren't necessarily going to beat you up with length, but will make you grind from start to finish."

The 4th hole can play as long as 416 yards with a creek that runs down the left side and out of bounds running along the right.

"You've got trouble left, trouble right," Rice said. "When you get up to the green, if you can manage to find the green, it's a very difficult putt. All of the area around it is pretty penal."

An ideal tee shot starts somewhere on the left-center side of the fairway with a little bit of a fade.

A narrow green awaits approach shots from the fairway, where par is a good score.

Founded: 1919

Public or Private: Private

Location: 441 Blank School Road, Greensburg, PA 15601

Phone Number: 724-836-8643

Website: https://www.hannastowngc.com/

Course Designer: Emil Loeffler

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Gold - 6,668 yards - 72.5/132

Blue - 6,287 yards - 70.7/130

White - 5,588 yards - 66.7/124

Green - 5,000 yards - 68.7/120