New biomanufacturing facility bringing more than 170 jobs to Pittsburgh

Wolf announces project that will create new jobs in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new biomanufacturing facility in Pittsburgh will create more than 170 six-figure jobs, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

ElevateBio's BaseCamp facility will develop and manufacture cell and gene therapies in the Pitt BioForge Biomanufacturing Center at Hazelwood Green. It's the company's first Pennsylvania operation.

The company received a funding proposal coordinated by the Governor's Action Team for an $860,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

"When I first took office, I promised to support Pennsylvanians with a strong business economy by creating and retaining good jobs that pay well," Wolf said in a press release. "This investment in ElevateBio is just the latest fulfillment of that promise. I'm thrilled to welcome ElevateBio to the commonwealth, where they're joining a $50 billion life sciences ecosystem."

Construction is expected to start next year.