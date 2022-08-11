Watch CBS News
Electric vehicle charging stations could be coming to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

CBS Pittsburgh

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is considering a plan to add electric vehicle charging stations at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

The airport could reserve as many as 16 parking spots for eight charging stations.

If the plan is approved, the chargers will have adapters to fit any type of electric car. It would cost car owners $2 to $4 per charge.

