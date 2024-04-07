Elderly woman taken to the hospital after driving over hillside in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated after she drove over a hillside and nearly into a creek in Plum this morning.

The incident happened on Rockland Drive when the woman was pulling into her driveway and apparently hit the gas instead of the brake.

That caused the vehicle to go over the hillside, through her yard and her neighbor's yard. It ultimately came to a rest after traveling about 50 yards, stopping just feet above the creek.

She was alert when first responders arrived and medics took her to the hospital to be treated.

Her condition is unknown.

