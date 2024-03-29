Elder and secretary accused of stealing money, artifacts from Hungarian church in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two members of a church in Duquesne are facing charges related to the alleged theft of money and historic artifacts.

According to court paperwork, 73-year-old Earl Jones, Jr. of Hazelwood and 79-year-old Judith Lewis of McKeesport are accused of stealing approximately $10,000 from the Hungarian Reformed Church along Kennedy Avenue in Duquesne.

Two people are accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from the Hungarian Reformed Church in Duquesne in addition to numerous items and historic artifacts. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Duquesne Police say that they were contacted by the treasurer and spokesperson of the church, who told them that Jones, a self-appointed chief elder and Lewis, the church secretary each cashed checks from the church checking account.

Police say that Jones cashed checks worth nearly $4,000 while Lewis had eight checks written to her for cash and to her bank account worth nearly $5,000.

In addition to the checks, the two are accused of taking numerous items from the church that were considered to be historic artifacts.

Police say that the two are accused of going into the church last July and taking numerous items including treasurers reports, bank statements, historical documents, tablecloths, decorations, maps, vases and plates, chandeliers, office supplies, and more.

Several of the items were described as being more than 100 years old.

The value of the items taken from the church was estimated to be worth around $6,500, but police say they were told that some of the things were unable to be assessed because they are one-of-a-kind historic items.

Both Jones and Lewis are being charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.