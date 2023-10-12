Eighteen suspects named in six indictments for allegedly operating drug trafficking ring in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va (KDKA) - Eighteen people have been indicted in West Virginia for allegedly operating a fentanyl trafficking organization in Weirton as well as Steubenville, Ohio.

According to the U.S. Attorney in West Virginia, William Ihlenfeld, a grand jury announced a series of indictments were returned for the sale of drugs in several counties including Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel.

"We are fortunate to have three outstanding drug task forces in the Northern Panhandle to respond to the threat posed by out-of-town traffickers," said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. "Their efforts make our communities safer and make life uncomfortable for dealers who choose to operate here."

Six indictments named eighteen people, including two from Chicago, for their alleged involvement in the trafficking operation.

The first indictment names Gerald Henry also referred to as "Unc," and Stephen Price, also known as "Sleepy," as the two men from Chicago. They're being accused of leading a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in Hancock County.

Also named in the first indictment are Jasmine McCullough, also of Chicago; Daniel Truax of Weirton; Paula Truax of Weirton; and William Tredway of Colliers, West Virginia.

The second indictment is in regard to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Ohio County.

It names Teo Coleman, also known as "Teddy" from McMehen, West Virginia, Marlon Hurd, also known as "Brah" from Wheeling, and Teddy Blair, also known as "Fool" also from Wheeling.

The third indictment takes place in Wetzel County and four people are accused of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

The indictment names Nolan McCray of Cedar Lane, Texas as the leader and others charged include Regina Shaw of Pine Grove, West Virginia; Maranda Richardson of Burton, West Virginia; and Cody Norris also of Burton, West Virginia.

Two Moundsville, West Virginia residents, David Stewart and Ginny Richmond are named in the fourth indictment for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Marshall County.

Another Moundsville resident is named in the fifth indictment, Joseph Alfred, also known as "Chris," for the distribution of methamphetamine in Ohio County.

Finally, the sixth indictment names Gerald Young of Weirton with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, and methamphetamine in Hancock County.

A final indictment names someone with the charge of distributing fentanyl in Ohio County, but that indictment is sealed until they are arrested.